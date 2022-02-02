First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,138.39

First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,138.39 ($28.75) and traded as low as GBX 1,596 ($21.46). First Derivatives shares last traded at GBX 1,622 ($21.81), with a volume of 39,411 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of First Derivatives to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($29.58) to GBX 1,600 ($21.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get First Derivatives alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £454.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,916.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,138.39.

In other news, insider Seamus Keating bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,735 ($23.33) per share, with a total value of £98,895 ($132,959.13).

About First Derivatives (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Derivatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Derivatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.