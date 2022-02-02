First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Up 36.2% in January

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $168,714 over the last ninety days. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 17,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $23.06.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 22.25%. As a group, analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.