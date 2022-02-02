First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.24.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM stock traded up C$0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$33.55. The company had a trading volume of 987,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,183. The firm has a market cap of C$23.18 billion and a PE ratio of 31.03. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$36.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.