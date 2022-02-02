First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 53,087 Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 75.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLPN. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

