First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

