First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

