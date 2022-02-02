First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,388 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 261.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,533 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,691 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

STM opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

