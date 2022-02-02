First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,617 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

AIRC opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

