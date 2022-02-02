First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 36,452 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,452 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,665 shares of company stock worth $1,173,834 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.