First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 134.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $742,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 133.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $739,939,000 after buying an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $769,807,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,887,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Oppenheimer raised shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $759,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295 in the last quarter.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

