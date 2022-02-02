First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 164.2% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 99.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 215.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.00.

SNPS opened at $311.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.27. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

