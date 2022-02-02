First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

