First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,759,000 after acquiring an additional 608,371 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,674,000 after acquiring an additional 350,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95.

