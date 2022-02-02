First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 14.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $289,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $9,615,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $243,000. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRI opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.56.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

