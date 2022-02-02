First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 24.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

SEM stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

