First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

