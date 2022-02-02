First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after buying an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

BATS:NUSC opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

