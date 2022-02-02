First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,599,000 after buying an additional 124,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after buying an additional 84,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after buying an additional 203,104 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,216,000 after buying an additional 472,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,843,000 after buying an additional 75,708 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

NYSE:WRB opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $63.09 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

