First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $401.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $422.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.16. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $338.18 and a 12-month high of $453.66.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

