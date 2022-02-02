First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,758 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,014,000 after buying an additional 283,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $458.30 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.23.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

