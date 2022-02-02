First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,346,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,280,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,093,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

CLVT stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.