First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 327,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

