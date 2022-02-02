First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,237 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INMD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. increased their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

