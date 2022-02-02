First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.48. Approximately 925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20.

