First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVLU) rose 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 74,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the average daily volume of 15,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.