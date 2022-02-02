First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 39,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 521,868 shares.The stock last traded at $56.96 and had previously closed at $57.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

