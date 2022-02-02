First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,675. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.23. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

