First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Up 1.3%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.56. 40,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 171,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $279,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

