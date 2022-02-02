First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIV) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIV)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.46 and last traded at $50.56. 24,711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 23,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.21.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.