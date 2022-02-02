First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.29% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

