First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 300.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First US Bancshares by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 68.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUSB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Thomasville, AL.

