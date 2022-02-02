FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.24

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.24 and last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 93297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

