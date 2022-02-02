Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 147.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,952 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.6% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.43. 38,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,156. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.41.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

