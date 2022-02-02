Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.65. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 288,682 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $430.80 million, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

