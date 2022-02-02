Five9 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -151.15 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Five9 by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

