Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

FLGMF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

