FLETA Price Hits $0.0431 on Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $67.36 million and approximately $32.94 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FLETA

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

