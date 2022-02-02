FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:SKOR)

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 42,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,750. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $54.66.

