Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $979.07 Million

Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will report sales of $979.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $969.92 million and the highest is $994.30 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $54,370,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after purchasing an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 137.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 254,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLO opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

