Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,444 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.25% of Flowers Foods worth $12,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

FLO stock opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

