Fluent, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fluent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FLNT opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $85.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.79 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

In other Fluent news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 10,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Matthew Conlin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,800 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fluent by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluent by 8.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 146.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fluent by 140.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

