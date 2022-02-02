Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Stock Price Down 6%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)’s stock price was down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.30. Approximately 2,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 1,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluidra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.33.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

