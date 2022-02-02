FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as high as C$0.79. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 60,700 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.71.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

