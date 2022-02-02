FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FONAR by 13.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 890,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 102,318 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FONAR by 14.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FONAR by 77.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FONR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,452. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.89. FONAR has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.73 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 12.25%.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

