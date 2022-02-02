Formation Fi (FORM) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $284,091.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.53 or 0.07186574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,922.36 or 0.99808986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054493 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

