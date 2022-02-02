FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-$0.43 EPS.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. The stock had a trading volume of 433,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,904. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FormFactor by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FormFactor by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

