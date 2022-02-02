FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $188-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.45 million.

FORM traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. 433,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,904. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.32.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.20.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 149,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 40.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FormFactor by 69.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

