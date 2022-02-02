Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security updated its FY22 guidance to $6.35 to $6.55 EPS.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.