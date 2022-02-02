Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.35 to $6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.30.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.96. 1,208,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

