Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,800 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 501,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FWRD. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.17. The stock had a trading volume of 131,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,232. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.13. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $72.45 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

